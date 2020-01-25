Russia blocks Dutch email service over bomb threats

MOSCOW, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Russian telecoms watchdog Roskomnadzor said Thursday it had blocked the Dutch encrypted email service Startmail, which it said had been used to spread bomb threats in Russia.

However, the watchdog said in a statement that it was “confident that the owners of this resource are respectable citizens and have nothing to do with these malicious actions of extremists.”

Major Russian cities have been hit by a wave of bomb threat emails, targeting schools, kindergartens, universities, healthcare facilities, courts, railway stations, shopping malls and other crowded places since Nov. 28, “creating a real threat of mass disturbance of public order and causing great concern among citizens and public outcry,” Roskomnadzor said.

It added that while blocking access to Smartmail would not completely stop the spread of such emails, it hopes that the measure will at least reduce the scale of similar threats in the future.