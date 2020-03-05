Russia cancels weekly OFZ bond auctions on Wednesday…

MOSCOW, March 3 – The Russian Finance Ministry said on Tuesday it would not hold its usual weekly auctions of OFZ treasury bonds on Wednesday “to facilitate the stabilisation of the market situation”.

The decision comes after a steep drop in the rouble and a spike in yields of OFZ rouble-denominated bonds, which are popular among foreign investors, amid global fears of the coronavirus outbreak and a fall in oil prices. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Alison Williams)