Russia claims that talks with the US on security guarantees will begin in January.

Consultations will be attended by diplomats and military officials, according to Foreign Minister Lavrov.

On Monday, Russia announced that talks with the US on Moscow’s security demands will begin in January.

In an interview with the SolovyovLife YouTube channel, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concern about the terms of holding consultations and stated that delaying the talks is unacceptable.

According to Lavrov, both delegations are expected to include representatives from diplomatic and military services, with the list of participants to be released soon.

He emphasized that Russia reiterates that talks without “professional military” are pointless, and that Moscow has shared this demand with Washington and is awaiting a response.

Last month, Russian President Vladimir Putin urged NATO to begin discussions aimed at providing Moscow with reliable, legally binding, and long-term security assurances.

The Russian Foreign Ministry published the text of the draft agreements two days after Yury Ushakov, Russia’s presidential advisor on foreign policy issues, announced that Russia had handed the US and NATO a draft of its proposals.

Russia considers the United States, one of NATO’s most important members, to be the main security negotiator.

The security guarantees, according to Lavrov, will not prevent the US from breaking the agreements in the future; however, he asserted that written and legally binding documents will make the situation more secure.

The top diplomat slammed the West’s approach to Ukraine, pointing out that the Russian military remains on its own soil and does not move, while Ukraine is “pumped” with weapons.

“I don’t rule out the possibility of fueling militaristic sentiments (in Ukraine), starting a small war, then blaming us and imposing new sanctions to stifle our competitive opportunities,” he said.

According to Lavrov, Russia and the West had a trusting relationship in the 1990s, but the Western countries’ unwillingness to have rivals of comparable influence in the international political arena caused the breakup.

He also stated that the US intends to establish an organization based on the summit for democracies to implement plans without taking into account opposing viewpoints.

“This is a new attempt to shift the decision-making center away from universal structures and toward structures that do not allow for disagreements or disputes,” he said.