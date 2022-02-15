Russia claims the West has been ‘humiliated and destroyed’ and is withdrawing some troops from the Ukraine border.

After completing military drills, some Russian units are returning to base, according to the Russian defense ministry.

While the West continues to warn of an “imminent” Russian invasion, Russia says it has pulled back some of its troops along its border with Ukraine. Kyiv has called on its citizens to fly flags and sing in unison.

According to the Interfax news agency, the Russian defence ministry said on Tuesday that after completing military drills, some of its units are returning to base by rail and truck.

“Units from the southern and western military districts are boarding trains and trucks and will return to their garrisons later today,” said Igor Konashenkov, a spokesman for the Russian defense ministry.

“Some units will march in self-propelled convoys with military convoys.”

Russia Today, a state-run news outlet, posted video of Russian troops returning to their permanent bases after “successfully completing drills.”

After the announcement, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for Russia’s foreign ministry, wrote on Facebook, “February 15, 2022 will go down in history as the day the western war propaganda failed.”

“They were humiliated and destroyed without firing a single shot.”

After successfully completing military drills, Russian troops are returning to their permanent bases, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense. pic.twitter.comfBNY3t9RVb

It comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged his country to fly flags and sing the national anthem on Wednesday, a date that some US officials have reportedly told the media will be the day Russia invades.

Mr Zelensky was not predicting an attack on Wednesday, according to Ukrainian government officials, but he was reacting sceptically to media reports.

“They say the attack will take place on February 16th.”

Mr Zelensky said in a video address on Monday, “We will make it a day of unity.”

“They’re attempting to scare us by announcing yet another date for the start of military action.

“On that day, we will fly our national flags, wear yellow and blue banners, and demonstrate our unity to the entire world.”

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Tuesday that an attack was still “imminent and highly likely,” and that a “long protracted war” was possible.

Officials from the United States said they did not expect Russian President Vladimir Putin to order an attack.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

