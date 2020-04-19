Russia confirms 6,060 new cases of coronavirus

MOSCOW

Russia on Saturday confirmed 6,060 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 42,853 in the country.

In a statement, the emergency team said 43% of the new cases didn’t have clinical symptoms.

The death toll from the coronavirus in the country reached 361 as 48 more people died over the past 24 hours.

At least 234 people also recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recovered patients to 3,291.

After originating in China last December, COVID-19 has spread to at least 185 countries and regions across. Europe and the U.S. are currently the worst-hit regions.

The pandemic has killed nearly 161,000, with total infections exceeding 2.33 million, while more than 598,500 have recovered, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.