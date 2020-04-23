Russia congratulates Turkey for parliament’s centenary

MOSCOW

The head of the State Duma, or Russian lower chamber of parliament, Vyacheslav Volodin, congratulated his Turkish counterpart Mustafa Sentop for the centenary of the Turkish parliament Thursday.

“It is important that the cooperation between the State Duma of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation and the Grand National Assembly of Turkey contributes to the development of friendly Russian-Turkish relations in the interests of the citizens of our countries,” Volodin said in a message sent to Sentop that was also published on the State Duma’s website. “I wish you, your colleagues and all Turkish citizens success and prosperity,” Volodin said in a special message, also published on the State Duma’s official website.

Turkish parliament celebrates April 23 the centenary of the first session of the Grand National Assembly which coincides with the Turkey’s National Sovereignty and Children’s Day.

The National Assembly met for the first time in 1920 in Ankara, the country’s future capital, during the War of Independence to lay the foundations for an independent, secular and modern republic.