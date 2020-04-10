Russia coronavirus cases near 12,000

MOSCOW

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 1,786, pushing the tally to 11,917 over the last 24 hours, authorities said on Friday.

Also, 18 more people died bringing the death toll to 94, the emergency team said in a statement.

A total of 795 people were discharged from hospitals after recovery, the statement said.

According to the officials, almost half of the newly infected are people under 45 years old.

Moscow remains the epicenter of COVID-19 in Russia with 1,124 new cases.

The number of novel coronavirus cases worldwide surpassed 1.6 million on Friday, according to data compiled by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

According to the figures, since the emergence of the virus in Wuhan, China last December, more than 95,700 people have died while about 355,000 have fully recovered.