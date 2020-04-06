Russia coronavirus cases top 4,700, death toll at 43

MOSCOW

Russia registered 582 more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, raising the tally to 4,731, officials said Saturday.

Moreover, with nine more fatalities the death toll climbed to 43, an emergency team said in a statement.

“To date, 4,731 cases of coronavirus infection have been registered in 78 regions of the Russian Federation. 52 people were discharged within past 24 hours and 333 in total. 9 patients with coronavirus died during the day. A total of 43 people died,” it said.

Moscow has reported the most cases.

Some 640,000 people were tested in Russia since the start of the coronavirus outbreak in the country; more than 205,000 are under surveillance with the suspected infection.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.1 million cases have been reported worldwide so far, with the global death toll above 58,900, and over 227,019 recoveries.