Russia: Coronavirus tally rises to 5,389

MOSCOW

The novel coronavirus has infected 658 more people in Russia, bringing the total to 5,389 over the last 24 hours, the country’s authorities said on Sunday.

The death toll rose to 45 as the infection claimed two more lives since yesterday, an emergency team said in a statement.

More than half of the patients are under the age of 45.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to figures compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows more than 1.2 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll above 65,000, and over 252,000 recoveries.