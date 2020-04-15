Russia: COVID-19 cases cross 20,000, deaths near 200

MOSCOW

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia has crossed 20,000, while the death toll is nearing 200, authorities said Monday.

A total of 2,774 more people tested positive for COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the overall case count to 21,102, Russia’s coronavirus task force said in a statement.

The death toll has risen to 170 after 22 more fatalities, while recoveries reached 1,694 as 224 more patients were discharged from hospitals.

The capital Moscow remains the country’s worst-hit area, accounting for 1,489 of the new cases in the country, the statement added.

More than 1.4 million people have been tested so far in the country of about 145 million, with over 133,000 under surveillance as suspected coronavirus cases.

On Monday, President Vladimir Putin said the coming weeks would be “crucial” in Russia’s fight against the pandemic.

In a video conference with top government officials, he ordered the Russian military to replicate measures taken by other countries to stem the virus’ spread.

“The coming weeks will be crucial in many ways, which means that all our actions, including preventive measures on the ground and the organization of the entire health system, must be at the optimal level and taking into account all factors,” he said.

Putin, who last week extended the work-from-home period until April 30, called for particular attention on high-risk areas such as Moscow.

Russia has already imposed a lockdown in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and several other regions, while entry of foreign nationals to the country is also barred and flight operations remain suspended.

Over 1.94 million COVID-19 cases have now been reported in 185 countries and regions since the virus emerged in China last December, with Europe and the U.S. being the worst-hit areas.

Nearly 120,000 people have died and over 458,000 patients have recovered around the world so far, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University in the U.S.