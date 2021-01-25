Russia daily COVID-19 tally drops to below 20,000

MOSCOW, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 19,290 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, the first time since Nov. 11 that the daily increase was below 20,000, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Monday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,738,690 with 69,918 deaths and 3,150,763 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 2,382 new cases, down from 3,069 the previous day, taking the city’s total to 915,508.

More than 99.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country. Enditem