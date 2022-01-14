Russia doesn’t have a leg to stand on in the Ukraine crisis, and the West must resist Putin’s bullying.

Why would Nato give in to Moscow’s demands about how and where Western troops should be stationed in Eastern European countries?

It’s unclear what US officials were thinking when they agreed to meet with Russian officials one-on-one this week to discuss security in Ukraine and Europe.

Russia has threatened to invade a sovereign nation, Ukraine, by stationing 100,000 troops on the country’s border.

When there was nothing to negotiate, the US responded by attempting to accommodate Russia with one-on-one talks.

It’s tempting to remember that the last time the US attempted a bilateral meeting with an adversary while excluding a key stakeholder was with the Taliban in 2019 – and look how that went.

Later this week, Russia and NATO held separate meetings, as did Moscow and the 57-nation Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

But this was just a sideshow.

The US-Russia bilateral meeting gives the impression (as Putin desired) that the two countries are on equal footing, splitting the spoils.

America is not a member of NATO.

And Russia isn’t America; it’s more akin to a two-bit thug with a Kalashnikov, economically and morally powerless but still dangerous.

When a collective Western response was needed, these individual meetings were framed entirely on Moscow’s terms, emphasizing that it would give in to bullying from a cynical tyrant leading a mafia state.

Russia’s demands and language are ridiculous, but most western media outlets report them without question.

Moscow wants “security guarantees” to hide the fact that it is actually demanding the reversal of security guarantees for much of Eastern Europe.

Russia is adamant about its refusal to recognize the sovereignty of neighboring countries like Ukraine.

The fact that some of these countries were once part of the defunct Soviet Union does not excuse this.

Why should we think that if Moscow succeeds in dictating Ukraine’s foreign policy, it will stop there?

If Russia sends its tanks, the West must be ready to use the draconian sanctions announced in Washington on Wednesday night, which will almost certainly include cutting Russia off from the SWIFT international payments system.

