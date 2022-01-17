Russia expects more security assurance talks with the United States in the near future.

Moscow expects to hear back from Washington and NATO on its proposals, according to Foreign Minister Lavrov.

In the coming days, Moscow and Washington will hold new talks on security guarantees, Russia’s foreign minister said on Monday, amid ongoing tensions over Ukraine’s fate and the presence of thousands of Russian troops on its borders.

Following a meeting with his Croatian counterpart Gordan Radman, Sergey Lavrov told a news conference in Moscow that Russia expects to hear back from the US and NATO on its proposals.

“We are placing our faith in the concrete responses Russia has promised to the draft documents it has handed over to the US and NATO members.”

“There will be some contacts on this topic in the coming days,” the minister stated.

Moscow is particularly interested in learning “how the West intends to fulfill its obligations as set forth in the documents of the OSCE (Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) summits in Istanbul in 1999 and Astana in 2010,” according to Lavrov.

“According to these documents, OSCE member states will not strengthen their security at the expense of other states’ security.

It also states that no single country, group of countries, or organization can be given primary responsibility for ensuring peace and stability in the region,” he added.

Russia has been eager to prevent Ukraine from joining NATO, which it regards as a threat to its security.

When asked about the United States’ threats to impose additional sanctions on Russia in the event of military action in Ukraine, Lavrov said the US is continuing its “smear campaign” accusing Russia of plotting provocations.

According to him, the US can help Ukraine implement the 2014 Minsk Protocol.

“Today, Ukraine is under the external control of the US,” he said. “Washington is perfectly capable of simply forcing the Kyiv regime to finally implement the Minsk agreements.”

Radman, for one, believes that EU countries that are not NATO members must also participate in security discussions.

He also expressed confidence that the security talks will lead to a successful conclusion.

“To overcome mutual differences, first and foremost, mutual trust must be established, and at this stage of building trusting relations, it is necessary to discuss arms limitation,” he said.

