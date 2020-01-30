Russia expels Japanese journalist suspected of spying: reports

MOSCOW, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — Russian authorities have expelled a Japanese journalist suspected of attempting to obtain classified information about Russian military’s potential in the far east, TASS news agency said Monday.

It quoted an unnamed Russian Foreign Ministry official as saying that the suspect was detained on Dec. 25 in the far eastern city of Vladivostok.

The law enforcement authorities officially gave the person 72 hours to leave the country, the official said.

Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the minister counsellor of the Japanese embassy in Moscow to handed him a note of protest over the unlawful actions of the Japanese national, the official said.