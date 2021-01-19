Russia expels two Dutch diplomats in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — The Russian Foreign Ministry announced Monday it is expelling two Dutch diplomats in response to the “groundless” expulsion of two employees of the Russian embassy in the Netherlands.

The ministry said it summoned Joost Reintjes, charge d’affaires of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the Russian Federation, to protest against the unjustified decision of the Dutch side to declare two employees of the Russian embassy in the Netherlands “personae non grata” for alleged activities incompatible with their diplomatic status.

“This unfriendly and provocative move, as well as a new wave of anti-Russian hysteria, organized by The Hague with the help of pro-government media, demonstrated a lack of common sense and understanding with regard to real problems in the realm of Russian-Dutch relations … and a tendency that further undermines their foundations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The Netherlands expelled two Russian diplomats on Dec. 10, 2020 over allegations of spying. Enditem