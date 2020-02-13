Russia has 30 times more high-precision cruise missiles than in 2012: defense minister

MOSCOW, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Russia’s armed forces have substantially increased the number of its high-precision land, air and sea-based cruise missiles and their carriers.

“The time for preparing flight missions has been reduced from one and a half months to three hours” since 2012, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Tuesday said at a meeting with the leadership of the Russian armed forces, according to a statement.

The number of high-precision land, air and sea-based cruise missiles has increased 30 times and their carriers more than 12 times since 2012.

Shoigu said that the Russian armed forces have began commissioning modern military equipment based on digital technologies and artificial intelligence, while weapons systems based on new physical principles are in a state of operational readiness.

In combat training, personnel are actively using robotic systems and unmanned aerial vehicles, the use of which significantly increases the combat effectiveness of troops, Shoigu said.

Shoigu said that in last year alone the armed forces were replenished with more than 6,500 units of new and modernized weapons.

By the end of this year, the share of modern weapons will be more than 70 percent and will be maintained at this level, Shoigu added.