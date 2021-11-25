Russia has sparked fears of a third world war by threatening to attack Ukraine unless NATO agrees to expel Kiev from the alliance.

After threatening to attack Ukraine unless NATO agrees to expel Kiev from the alliance, Russia has sparked fears of a third world war.

A senior Putin aide has warned that Russia will attack Ukraine unless NATO gives a firm commitment that Kiev will never join the US-led alliance.

The threat from a top Kremlin adviser is the most serious yet, reigniting fears that an invasion will drag Western allies into World War Three.

It comes after Russia amassed 100,000 troops on the border and Ukraine’s spy chiefs claimed that a full-scale invasion is planned for the New Year.

Today, Ukraine confirmed that it fired US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles at Russia-backed rebels in the breakaway Donbas region during new skirmishes.

In an article published last night, Putin ally Fyodor Lukyanov warned of a “new conflict” if Nato expanded further east.

Mr. Lukyanov, the chairman of the Russian Foreign Affairs Council, which advises the Kremlin, also stated that Moscow would seek more than just verbal assurances from Nato.

“This recent round of escalation in Eastern Europe demonstrated that the continent’s old security principles are no longer working,” he wrote.

“Russia will have to alter the system and establish new’red lines.'”

He made a pointed reference to a post-World War II agreement between the Soviet Union and Finland, in which Moscow recognized Finland’s independence in exchange for its Cold War neutrality.

Mr Lukyanov went on to say that the “gambit that led to the 2008 war between Russia and Georgia,” in which Moscow invaded after claiming to have been provoked, “could well be replicated” in Ukraine.

Yesterday, Moscow accused the US of secretly staging a mock nuclear attack 12 miles from the border in order to “put Russian forces on high alert.”

In a significant escalation, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that American strategic bombers flew close to Russia 30 times this month.

Russia is planning an invasion on ten fronts in January, according to Ukrainian intelligence chiefs.

According to The Military Times, Brigadier General Budanov said the invasion would start with air strikes and shelling and then be followed by an air attack involving up to 3,500 paratroopers and special forces.

A massive assault across the border, amphibious landings in Odessa and Mariupol, and a smaller invasion from Belarus would then follow.

Russia has always denied having any aggressive intentions toward its neighbor, and the latest reports have been labeled “hysteria.”

The troop build-up, according to President Putin, is a deterrent to a new Ukrainian government offensive.

Several ceasefire violations have been reported in the eastern parts of the country controlled by separatists backed by Moscow.

For the first time, Kiev has confirmed that it has deployed US-made Javelin anti-tank missiles in the ongoing conflict.

in general

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.