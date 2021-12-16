Russia has vetoed a United Nations resolution that links the climate crisis to global security.

Russia has vetoed a UN resolution that ties the climate crisis to global security.

Ireland’s UN envoy regrets the use of the veto and says it serves as a “sharp reminder” of the UN Security Council’s need for reform.

Russia vetoed a UN Security Council resolution that would have established a formal link between climate change and global security.

“The United Nations Security Council today, in a contentious meeting, rejected a draft resolution that would have integrated climate-related security risk as a central component of UN conflict prevention strategies aimed at helping counter the risk of conflict relapse,” according to a UN statement.

The draft resolution received 12 votes in favor, with India and Russia voting against it and China abstaining.

The vote came after a UN Security Council open debate on December 1.

Nearly 60 speakers warned that those most vulnerable to climate change are also the most vulnerable to terrorist recruitment and violence.

The draft resolution is “unacceptable,” according to Vassily Nebenzia, Russia’s UN ambassador, who added that “this is an attempt to divert attention from genuine deep-rooted reasons for conflict in some countries on the agenda.”

He added that such discussions should take place in a suitable forum, such as the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Ireland’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Byrne Nason, expressed regret over the use of the veto to block what she called a “ground-breaking” resolution.

“The Council’s rejection is a stark reminder of the organ’s need for reform,” she continued.