Russia has warned that a military confrontation with NATO is very likely.

NATO’s confrontational course with Russia, according to Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

According to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, NATO’s “targeted provocations” near Russia’s borders are very likely to escalate into an armed conflict.

NATO’s eastward expansion began when Russia and the alliance had good relations, according to Fomin, who spoke at a briefing for foreign military attachés to Russia.

“Recently, the alliance has shifted to direct provocations, which are associated with a high risk of escalation into an armed confrontation,” he said.

He recalled that the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Poland, all former Soviet allies, joined the Warsaw Treaty Organization in 1999.

In 2004, Bulgaria, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia followed their lead, “significantly increasing” NATO’s military capabilities, he said.

The bloc’s borders have moved more than 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) eastward, allowing non-strategic weapons to be used against targets on Russian soil, according to Fomin.

In addition, NATO increased its combat capabilities by acquiring a large number of weapons, military equipment, and military personnel from new member countries, as well as access to their infrastructure and ports on the Black and Baltic seas, which expanded the options for troop deployment and transfer, he said.

Controversies arose as a result of the events in Yugoslavia, tearing Russia and NATO apart, and resulted in NATO defining Russia as a “source of threats” to its security in its 2019 military strategy, according to Fomin.

Despite this, Russia has taken steps to de-escalate the situation, but he claims they have gone unnoticed.

According to Fomin, Moscow presented NATO with proposals to maintain high-level contacts, exchange information about terrorist threats, refrain from holding military exercises near each other’s borders, and sign an agreement to prevent air accidents.

According to him, it also invited representatives from the alliance to observe its International Army Games.

NATO, on the other hand, has ignored Russia’s initiatives while ramping up military activities near its borders, with member countries conducting over 1,200 air and 50 naval reconnaissance missions near Russia’s borders in 2021 alone, as well as holding more than 20 military drills, he said.

“The alliance’s continued confrontational posture toward our country forces us to remain steadfast.”

