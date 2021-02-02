Russia hopes for peaceful settlement in Myanmar

MOSCOW, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — Russia hopes for a peaceful settlement of the political crisis in Myanmar, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Monday in a statement.

“We hope for a peaceful settlement of the situation in accordance with the current legislation through the resumption of political dialogue and the preservation of sustainable socio-economic development of the country,” the ministry said.

Russia will continue to closely monitor the situation, according to the statement.

A state of emergency for one year was declared on Monday in Myanmar after the military detained political leaders including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

The military had demanded the postponement of new parliamentary sessions, alleging there was massive voting fraud in the November 2020 general elections, in which the National League for Democracy won the majority of seats in both houses of parliament.

Myanmar's Union Election Commission last week dismissed the allegation.