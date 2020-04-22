Russia: Hundreds in Caucasian city protest quarantine

MOSCOW

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Russia’s Caucasian city of Vladikavkaz on Monday in protest against the self-isolation regime over the new coronavirus pandemic.

The residents of Vladikavkaz, the capital of the North Ossetia region, demanded more detailed information about the measures taken by local authorities to stem the spread of the virus.

They also asked for more support for people who lost their jobs because of the quarantine.

The police tried to oust the protesters from the city’s central square but met strenuous opposition, and stepped back.

The demonstration site was later secured by servicemen of the Russian National Guard.

The number of coronavirus cases in Russia rose by 4,268 to 47,121 on Monday, while the death toll reached 405, with 44 new deaths.

On March 25, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a non-working period till April 30, asking people to stay at home in self-isolation.

Other measures to tackle the disease include a lockdown in Moscow and St. Petersburg, among other regions.

While the entry of foreign nationals to the country is banned, international air traffic remains suspended.

After being first detected in Wuhan, China late last year, the virus has spread to 185 countries and regions.

It has killed more than 166,200 people and infected over 2.42 million, according to the U.S.’ Johns Hopkins University.