Russia is escalating tensions, which ‘echo the outbreak of World War I, and invasion could destabilize global order,’ according to the warning.

An expert warns that Russia is inciting tensions that “echo the outbreak of World War I,” and that an invasion of Ukraine could “destabilize” the global political order.

The threat of a Russian invasion remains, as over 100,000 Russian troops have been stationed near Ukraine’s northern and eastern borders for weeks, and the US is sending troops to Eastern Europe this week.

Brandon J Weichert, a geopolitical expert, believes that Washington is “unprepared” for what may happen as the crisis progresses.

“I fear we are witnessing the emergence of a World War One scenario in which all sides are mobilizing forces,” he told The Sun.

“War is on the verge of being declared.

No one is going to back down, everyone is pitted against one another, and a bloodbath is about to engulf Eastern Ukraine, Europe, and possibly the entire world – just like The Guns of August 1914.”

Weichert’s claims are challenged by Taras Kuzio, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

“I don’t think the analogy is correct because there were no nukes back then,” he explained.

“A Russian-Ukrainian war in Ukraine would be a rerun of the 1980s USSR-US competition, with the US secretly supporting the Ukrainians in the event of Russian occupation (as with the Afghan Mujahideen).”

“Such a scenario could unintentionally lead to World War 3.”

Senator Ted Cruz, a Republican, slammed Biden for his handling of the crisis.

“We are in this crisis because of President Biden’s weakness, appeasement, and surrender to Putin over the last year,” he told Fox News.

Weichert believes that if a war over Ukraine breaks out, the West will gain “little.”

“This is extremely dangerous,” he said, adding that it could destabilize the global order and lead to a nuclear-armed world war.

As world leaders desperately try to avoid conflict, diplomatic efforts across Europe are being stepped up.

On Monday, French President Emmanuel Macron will travel to Moscow, and on Tuesday, he will travel to Kyiv.

On February 14 and 15, Olaf Scholz, the new German Chancellor, will visit Kyiv and Moscow.

It comes as US intelligence reports that Putin’s thugs were planning to release footage of a staged Ukrainian attack on Russia or Russian speakers.

According to Axios, officials said Russian forces plan propaganda operations “several weeks” before launching an invasion.

Actors posing as troops and corpses are thought to have been used in the shocking ruse.

According to sources, Russia intended to use the video to accuse Ukraine of genocide, and then use the outrage that ensued to justify a full-scale attack.

It was, however, intercepted…

