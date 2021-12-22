Russia is hopeful that the Iran nuclear deal will be restored, according to its foreign minister.

Russia is hopeful that the Iran nuclear deal will be restored, according to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

According to Sergey Lavrov, the West is attempting to distort the facts by accusing Iran of delaying the process.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

Russia’s foreign minister said on Wednesday that he hopes talks to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal will be successful and that all parties will resume full compliance.

Sergey Lavrov, speaking to Russia’s RT news channel, said the West is attempting to distort the facts by accusing Iran of delaying the process, pointing out that Tehran waited more than a year for the US to return to the deal and did not break any of its commitments.

According to the top Russian diplomat, Iran only limited or stopped fulfilling its obligations after it was certain that Washington would not reverse its decision, but it made it clear that it was willing to resurrect the pact if the US changed its mind.

During the six rounds of consultations in Vienna from April to June this year, he said, American and Iranian officials did not sit at the same table, but instead communicated through coordinators.

Despite this, Lavrov added, the process resulted in “a package of understandings” that has raised hopes for the nuclear deal’s restoration.

“The current Iranian team is new, but they quickly and professionally became accustomed to the material and prepared proposals,” he said.

“At first, some Western participants were hostile to the proposals, but they eventually realized that they had a right to exist and be studied.”

And that’s how things are going right now,” Lavrov said.

According to him, the most pressing issue at the moment is public perception, as the US and Iran jockey for position as the first to announce a return to the pact.

“Iran believes the Americans should do it because they were the first to pull out of the JCPOA [Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action],” he said.

“The Americans believe that Iran has begun to breach its obligations, and that Iran should take the first step, despite the fact that Washington has failed to do so.”

Russia and China advocated for synchronizing the move, which is what negotiators in Vienna are doing right now, he explained, “with a certain understanding from the European participants.”

According to sources, talks will resume after Europe’s Christmas break.

