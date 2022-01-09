Russia is keeping a close eye on events in Kazakhstan.

In the midst of nationwide protests in Kazakhstan, Moscow calls for a peaceful solution.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

On Wednesday, Russia said it is “carefully” monitoring ongoing protests in Kazakhstan, urging a peaceful resolution through dialogue within a legal framework.

Moscow said in a statement that Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s actions were aimed at “stabilizing the situation” and “quickly resolving existing problems, including those contained in the protesters’ legitimate demands.”

“We hope for the earliest possible normalization of the situation in the country with which Russia has strategic partnership and alliance relations, as well as fraternal and human contacts,” the ministry stated.

It went on to say that it was in contact with Russian external institutions in Kazakhstan and that the situation around Russian diplomatic and consular missions was calm.

“According to the information available at this time, there are no victims among Russian Federation citizens in Kazakhstan,” it said.

The protests began on Saturday in the city of Zhanaozen, when drivers staged a protest against an increase in the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which quickly spread to Aktau.

More protests erupted in support of them in the western cities of Atyrau, Aktobe, and Oral, which are home to the country’s petroleum and natural gas reserves, spreading to other parts of the country.