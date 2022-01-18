Russia is looking for reasons to escalate tensions: Ukraine is one of them.

Russia is looking for reasons to escalate tensions, and the Ukraine is one of them.

Senators from the United States express support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Ukraine’s capital, Kiev

Ukraine’s president said Monday that Russia is looking for ways to inflame tensions while claiming to be protecting Russian citizens by continuing to issue passports to the general public in Ukraine’s “temporarily occupied territories.”

According to a statement from the Ukrainian presidency, Volodymyr Zelensky met with a delegation of US senators in Kyiv, including Amy Klobuchar, Robert Portman, Chris Murphy, Jeanne Shaheen, Richard Blumenthal, and Roger Wicker.

During the meeting, he expressed gratitude to the US Congress for its support for the Ukrainian people as their country faces security challenges.

Zelensky briefed the delegation on the security situation along Ukraine’s borders, emphasizing the importance of preparing a preventive package of sanctions against Russia.

Senators from the United States also expressed their support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, emphasizing that the country has the right to choose its own security measures.

As tensions have risen in recent weeks, Russia, Ukraine, and NATO have increased military exercises, with Kyiv accusing Moscow of plotting an invasion.

In February 2014, Russian forces invaded the Crimean Peninsula, and the following month, Russian President Vladimir Putin formally divided the peninsula into two separate federal subjects of the Russian Federation.

The annexation is considered illegal by Turkiye, the US, and the UN General Assembly.

Since 2014, more than 13,000 people have been killed in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region as a result of fighting between Ukrainian government forces and pro-Russian separatists, according to the UN.

Russia and Ukraine are at odds over a number of issues, including the region.

Merve Berker contributed to this piece.