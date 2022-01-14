Russia is planning a false-flag operation to justify its invasion of Ukraine, according to reports.

WASHINGTON, DC

According to a report published on Friday, Russia is planning to use a group of operatives to carry out a false-flag operation to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

A US official told CNN that the operation would consist of sabotage attacks against separatists in eastern Ukraine whom Russia has been supporting since 2014, citing intelligence developed by the US.

According to the official, the Russian operatives have already been prepositioned and have received explosives and urban warfare training.

During a briefing with reporters on Thursday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan alluded to the situation, saying that the US intelligence community has information that “Russia is laying the groundwork to have the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations.”

“In 2014, we saw this playbook.”

They’re rehearsing the playbook.

And over the next 24 hours, the administration will have more information on what we believe is a potential pretext to share with the press,” he said.

The United States and its European allies have warned that Russia appears to be preparing for an invasion by deploying 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion and claims that its troops are there for training.

According to a Russian official who spoke to CNN, the false-flag operations will take place “several weeks before a military invasion, which could start between mid-January and mid-February.”

Unidentified hackers launched a coordinated attack on the Ukrainian government’s servers earlier on Friday, shutting down the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry’s website and embassies around the world, among other things.

Josep Borrell, the EU’s foreign policy chief, suggested that Russia is to blame, saying that “one can figure” who is behind Kyiv’s crippling cyberattacks.

In response to the attack, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg announced that the transatlantic alliance and Ukraine will sign a cyber defense cooperation agreement.