Russia is preparing a false-flag operation to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

Russia is planning a false-flag operation to justify its invasion of Ukraine.

According to a US official, the operation would consist of sabotage attacks against pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine.

NEW YORK

A US official said on Friday that Russia is preparing to use a group of operatives to carry out a false-flag operation that will be used to justify an invasion of Ukraine.

A US official told Anadolu Agency that the operation would consist of sabotage attacks aimed at separatists in eastern Ukraine whom Russia has been supporting since 2014, citing intelligence developed by the US.

According to the official, the Russian operatives have received explosives and urban warfare training and have already been prepositioned.

“The US is concerned that Russia is preparing an invasion of Ukraine that could result in widespread human rights violations and war crimes if diplomacy fails to achieve its goals,” the official said.

During a briefing with reporters on Thursday, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan alluded to the situation, saying that the US intelligence community has information indicating that “Russia is laying the groundwork for the option of fabricating a pretext for an invasion, including through sabotage activities and information operations.”

“This playbook was first seen in 2014,” says the author.

They’re rehearsing the playbook.

And over the next 24 hours, the administration will have more information on what we believe is a potential pretext to share with the press,” he said.

The United States and its European allies have warned that Russia appears to be preparing for an invasion by deploying 100,000 troops along its border with Ukraine.

Russia has denied that it is planning an invasion, claiming that its troops are conducting drills there.

Russia is planning false-flag operations “several weeks before a military invasion, which could begin between mid-January and mid-February,” according to an official who spoke to Anadolu Agency.

An information campaign from pro-Russia “influence actors” who are “already starting to fabricate Ukrainian provocations in state and social media to justify a Russian intervention and sow divisions in Ukraine” is part of the groundwork being laid, according to the official.

“Russian officials and influence actors, for example, are emphasizing narratives about the deterioration of human rights in Ukraine and the increased militancy of Ukrainian leaders,” the official said.

