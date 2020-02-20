Russia launches military satellite after delay

MOSCOW, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) — Russia successfully launched a Soyuz-2.1A carrier rocket with a Meridian-M military communications satellite on Thursday, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The launch, postponed from Jan. 24 for technical reasons, was carried out from the Plesetsk cosmodrome in northwest Russia.

On Jan. 24, the Soyuz-2 rocket had to be removed from the launch pad and returned to the assembly and testing facility to fix the problem in the third stage of the rocket.

Over the last 15 years, 43 launches of Soyuz-2 vehicles were made from the Plesetsk cosmodrome since its flight tests began in 2004, the ministry’s Zvezda broadcasting service said.