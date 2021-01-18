Russia logs 23,586 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) — Russia recorded 23,586 more COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, slightly down from 24,092 a day earlier, the country’s COVID-19 response center said Sunday.

The national tally has thus increased to 3,568,209 with 65,566 deaths and 2,960,431 recoveries, the center said.

Moscow, Russia’s worst-hit region, reported 4,012 new cases, taking the city’s total to 891,648.

Nearly 96.7 million COVID-19 tests have been conducted across the country.

Russia will start mass vaccinations for the entire population from next week, as people from high-risk groups have been receiving the jab since early December. Enditem