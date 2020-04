MOSCOW

A lone gunman shot dead five people for being noisy in Russia’s Ryazan region, 113 miles southeast of Moscow, police said Sunday.

The incident which occurred on Saturday night is thought to be a local dispute.

The 32-year-old man asked a group of people chatting under his balcony to be quiet. When they refused, he shot them all.

Investigators have requested for the examination of the mental health of the alleged murderer.