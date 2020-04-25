Russia: New coronavirus cases return to growth

MOSCOW

After a small decline the day before, the number of new coronavirus cases in Russia bounced back to further growth on Friday.

Authorities confirmed 5,849 new cases over the last 24 hours, almost half – 2,697 or 46.1% – diagnosed through testing as the patients lacked symptoms.

A total of 68,622 people in Russia have been infected with COVID-19, which has spread to all 85 regions of the country.

After the infection claimed the lives of 60 people since yesterday, the death toll rose to 615.

Recoveries reached 5,568, while about 50,000 are receiving treatment in hospitals.

The capital Moscow remains the worst-hit area, with nearly 3,000 cases, and its Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said the city is not even halfway to overcoming the pandemic.

The virus has spread to 185 countries and regions since emerging in China last December.

More than 2.71 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the death toll near 191,000, according to data compiled by the US’ Johns Hopkins University.