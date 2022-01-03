‘Russia or China’ launched a sick cyber attack on a UK defence school, causing’significant’ damage.

A sick cyber attack by ‘Russia or China’ has hit a UK defence school, causing’significant’ damage.

According to a retired high-ranking officer, a cyber attack on the UK’s Defence Academy, possibly by Russia or China, caused “significant” damage.

The attack, which was discovered in March 2021, forced the Defence Academy to rebuild its network, according to Air Marshal Edward Stringer, who left the armed forces in August.

He said he didn’t know if criminals or a hostile state such as China, Russia, Iran, or North Korea were to blame, but the damage had taken months to repair.

“It could be any of those or it could just be someone trying to find a vulnerability for a ransomware attack that was just, you know, a genuine criminal organization,” Mr Stringer told Infosurhoy.

“Operational output came at a cost,” he added.

There were costs associated with what our employees could have done instead of repairing the damage.

“And what could we do with the money we’ve had to bring forward to rebuild the network? There aren’t any bodies in the streets, but there’s still damage.”

According to Sky, no sensitive data was stored on the academy’s network.

The school, which is based in Shrivenham, Oxfordshire, educates 28,000 military, diplomatic, and civil servants each year and expanded its online presence during the pandemic.

Mr Stringer said “unusual activity” was first discovered by contractors working for outsourcing company Serco, and “alarm bells” began to ring.

He described “external agents on our network who appeared to be there for what appeared to be nefarious reasons pretty quickly.”

However, he stated that the attack was unsuccessful, and that while the hackers may have used the academy as a “backdoor” to other Ministry of Defence (MoD) systems, there were no other breaches.

Mr Stringer, who was also the director general of joint force development and led the military’s thinking on how to adapt to the future of warfare, said the attack occurred in a “grey zone of harm,” which is just below the threshold of war.

The site, which resembles a university’s domain, had to be rebuilt from the ground up, a job that is still ongoing.

The hack was also made known to the National Cyber Security Centre, a division of GCHQ.

According to Sky, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Defence said: “In March 2021, we were made aware of an incident affecting the Defence Academy IT infrastructure.”

We acted quickly, and the Ministry of Defence’s IT network was unaffected.

The Defence Academy continues to educate its students.”

