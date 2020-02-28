Russia prevents nine terror attacks in North Caucasus in 2019

MOSCOW, Feb. 27 (Xinhua) — Russian law enforcers prevented nine terrorist attacks in the country’s North Caucasus region last year, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Thursday.

The activity of 13 cells of the Islamic State militant group was stopped in the region last year, while 26 militants were killed and 230 others detained, Patrushev said at a meeting of the council.

He added that 10 people in the region were brought to justice for promoting a radical ideology or raising funds for terrorist purposes.

The North Caucasus region, which lies in the southwestern-most corner of Russia, is a hotbed of insurgency, with separatists and extremists frequently attacking governmental, military and police facilities, as well as civilians.