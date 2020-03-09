Russia quits OPEC+ deal but will monitor situation,…

MOSCOW, March 6 – There is no more oil output deal between Russia, its allies and members of OPEC oil-producing countries, Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said on Friday, adding that the OPEC+ group of nations would continue to monitor the market situation.

“Considering the decision taken today, from April 1 of this year onwards, neither we nor any OPEC or non-OPEC country is required to make (oil) output cuts,” Novak said. (Reporting by Olesya Astakhova and Polina Ivanova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by David Goodman)