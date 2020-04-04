Russia ramps up coronavirus testing, says PM

MOSCOW, April 1 (Xinhua) — Russia is ramping up testing for COVID-19, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said Wednesday.

“We are taking all the necessary measures needed to fight the spread of the coronavirus infection, ramping up the production of test systems and increasing tests,” Mishustin said at a meeting of the presidium of the government coordination council of the fight against coronavirus.

Currently, about 36,000 tests for coronavirus infection are conducted daily in Russia, the prime minister said.

He added that 95 laboratories of Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor were conducting the tests, alongside 193 belonging to other organizations.

Russia has registered a total of 2,777 cases of COVID-19 in 75 regions of the country as of Wednesday.