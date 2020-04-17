Russia registers new record number of COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW

Russia on Friday announced a new record number of coronavirus cases as well as deaths caused by the infection.

A total of 4,069 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, bringing the tally to 32,007, the country’s emergency team said in a statement.

The death toll rose to 273, as 41 people died over the last 24 hours, the statement said.

Since Tuesday, the number of deaths has shown significant growth.

In total 2,590 people have recovered, including 286 people since yesterday.

The authorities continue testing, with more than 1.7 million tests for coronavirus done so far.

Since the virus emerged last December in the Chinese city of Wuhan, it has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

There are nearly 2.2 million confirmed infections globally and nearly 146,000 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins. Nearly 550,000 people have recovered.