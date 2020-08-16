Russia registers over 5,000 new COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, Aug. 15 (Xinhua) — Russia registered 5,061 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking its total to 917,884, the country’s COVID-19 response center said in a statement Saturday.

Meanwhile, 119 new deaths were reported, taking the nationwide count to 15,617.

Moscow, the country’s worst-hit region, reported 695 newly confirmed cases, taking its tally of infections to 251,686, the response center said.

According to the statement, 729,411 people have recovered so far, including 6,447 over the past day.

As of Friday, 229,391 people were still under medical observation, while over 32.2 million tests have been conducted across the country, Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog said Saturday in a separate statement. Enditem