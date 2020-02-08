Russia says its ‘military specialists’ killed in Syrian…

MOSCOW, Feb 6 – Russia’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that Russian and Turkish “military specialists” were killed by militants who staged more than 1,000 attacks in the last two weeks of January in the de-escalation zone in Syria’s Idlib province.

“There has recently been a dangerous increase in tension and a surge of violence in Idlib,” the foreign ministry said in a statement on its website.

Russia continues to closely coordinate with Turkey and Iran on the ground in Syria, it added. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)