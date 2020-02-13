Russia says open to dialogue with U.S. if interests respected

MOSCOW, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) — Russia is open to dialogue with the United States, if its interests are taken into account and Washington stops interfering in its internal affairs, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said Tuesday.

“Refusal of cooperation and of partnership in some areas has become the norm in Washington,” Ryabkov was quoted by RIA Novosti news agency as saying.

“For our part, we invariably confirm openness to dialogue, resolving any issues in the search for mutually acceptable solutions, but, of course, only on the basis of mutual respect, consideration of interests and equality,” said Ryabkov.

Commenting on Washington’s intention to allocate over 700 million U.S. dollars in 2021 to counteract Russia, Ryabkov said the move will fail.

Ryabkov says Washington can spend its money how it chooses but ignores the obvious fact that it is simply impossible to solve a number of global problems without Russia, he said.