Russia says Sputnik employees threatened in Ankara amid Russia-Turkey rift over Syria

MOSCOW, March 1 (Xinhua) — Local workers with the Turkish office of Russia’s news service provider Sputnik were threatened and attacked in the Turkish capital Ankara, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

On Saturday, the perpetrators chanted slogans containing threats and asked the Sputnik journalists to stop their professional activities, the ministry said in a statement, adding the Sputnik journalists have been held by the Turkish security forces since Saturday night.

The situation has become more complicated as the journalists cannot be contacted, said the ministry.

The attack on and detention of Sputnik’s Turkish employees were a serious violation of the journalists’ rights, it noted.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has urged the Turkish authorities to intervene to ensure the safety of Russian media representatives and help clarify all the circumstances.

The incident took place as Moscow and Ankara have conflicting stances on the situation in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib.