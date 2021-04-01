Russia sees “encouraging signs” from U.S. on Iran nuclear deal revival

MOSCOW, March 31 (Xinhua) — Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Wednesday that the United States has shown “encouraging signs” with regards to finding a compromise and returning to the Iran nuclear deal.

Russia supports dialogue where all claims would be addressed and discussed in an “inclusive process,” Lavrov said at the Middle East Conference of Valdai Discussion Club, a Russian think tank.

However, the United States still tends to view the region’s problems through an “anti-Iranian prism,” he said.

The top diplomat of Russia said that Moscow does not support any modifications to the Iran nuclear deal and hopes to adhere to the original version.

“We have proposed an informal roadmap where both the United States and Iran would simultaneously and consistently return to fulfilling their obligations,” Lavrov said.

The Iran nuclear deal, formally named the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), was reached in 2015 by China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the European Union and Iran.

The United States withdrew from the JCPOA on May 8, 2018 and later unilaterally reimposed sanctions on Tehran, despite objections from the international community. Enditem