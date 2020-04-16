Russia sustains WHO’s initiatives versus COVID-19

Photo taken on Jan. 30, 2020 shows the headquarters of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Geneva, Switzerland.( Xinhua/Chen Junxia ) Those who slam the WHO should instead concentrate on concrete actions to quit the pandemic as well as minimize its impacts, particularly to people’s health and wellness, Lavrov stated.

MOSCOW, April 15( Xinhua )– Russia supports the job of the World Health Organization (WHO)in the fight versus

the COVID-19 pandemic, Kremlin representative Dmitry Peskov stated Wednesday. Peskov made the remarks at a day-to-day briefing talking about U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to halt the country’s

funding to the WHO and also examine its function in attending to the spread of the coronavirus. Peskov remembered that the G20 emergency top on March 26 embraced a statement, claiming that its individuals along with the

WHO are committed to do whatever it takes to get rid of the pandemic.”The G20 leaders, including Russian President( Vladimir )Putin, pin hopes on the future work of the WHO in evaluating the experience of this pandemic and also support the job of the WHO,”he claimed. Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday advised versus attempts to politicize the coronavirus, concerning not just the function of the WHO, however additionally allegations against one or an additional country.