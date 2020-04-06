Russia to start testing coronavirus vaccine on May 11

MOSCOW

Russia will start pre-clinical testing of two prototypes of the coronavirus vaccine on May 11, an official said on Saturday.

The samples have been passing the animal testing at the moment, and are expected to be finished by the end of April, head of the State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology Rinat Maksyutov told reporters.

The scientists will then create substances for the pre-clinical and clinical testing, he said.

Russia has so far confirmed 4,731 coronavirus cases, and the disease took the lives of 43 people.

On Thursday, President Vladimir Putin extended the “non-working period” until April 30 to stem the spread of the virus.

Russia has taken several measures to stem the spread of the virus, including lockdowns in Moscow, Saint Petersburg, and several other regions.

The entry of foreign nationals is banned in the country, and international air traffic remains suspended.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the novel coronavirus has spread to at least 181 countries and regions, according to data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

The data shows over 1.1 million cases have been reported worldwide, with the global death toll over 60,800, and more than 235,000 recoveries.