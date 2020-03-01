Russia, Turkey agree to scale down tensions in Syria’s Idlib

MOSCOW, Feb. 29 (Xinhua) — Foreign and defense officials from Russia and Turkey have reiterated their commitment to “reducing tensions on the ground” in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib, the Russian Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The agreement was reached during the last round of consultations between Russian and Turkish delegations held from Wednesday to Friday in Ankara, the ministry said in a statement.

It said both sides continue to consider concrete steps to achieve lasting stability in the Idlib de-escalation zone by ensuring the full implementation of the memorandums signed on May 4, 2017 and Sept. 17, 2018, respectively.

They would continue to fight terrorists identified by the United Nations Security Council, the statement added.

Civilians inside and outside the Idlib de-escalation zone must be protected and emergency humanitarian assistance must be provided to all those in need, it said.