Russia-Ukraine conflict: Boris Johnson warns that Vladimir Putin is planning a “lightning war.”

Boris Johnson warns that Vladimir Putin is planning a ‘lightning war’ with Ukraine.

The UK has begun relocating embassy personnel and their families from Kiev.

As British embassy staff and their families began leaving the country, Boris Johnson warned that intelligence on the possibility of Russia launching a lightning raid invasion on Ukraine is “gloomy.”

The Prime Minister urged President Vladimir Putin to de-escalate border tensions, saying that an invasion of Ukraine would be a “disastrous step” that would entrap Russia in a protracted conflict.

Mr Johnson stated that he does not believe that war is inevitable, and that “sense can still prevail.”

“We do think it prudent to make some changes now,” he said, confirming the departure of some British personnel from the embassy.

“The intelligence clearly indicates that there are 60 Russian battle groups on Ukraine’s borders, and the plan for a lightning war that could wipe out Kyiv is visible to all.”

“We have to make it clear to the Kremlin and Russia that that would be a disastrous step.”

He warned that the Ukrainian people would fight any invasion, and that “from a Russian perspective, [it]will be a painful, violent, and bloody business.”

“I believe it is critical for Russians to recognize that this could be the start of a new Chechnya.”

Russian troops have gathered near Ukraine’s border, and diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions have been fruitless.

“There is undoubtedly a sizable array of Russian forces, and we must take the necessary precautions.”

More ships and fighter jets have been dispatched to eastern Europe by NATO.

Denmark is sending a frigate to the Baltic Sea and plans to send F-16 fighter jets to Lithuania, Spain is sending ships and considering sending fighter jets to Bulgaria, France has stated its willingness to send troops to Romania, and the Netherlands is sending two F-35 fighter jets to Bulgaria starting in April.

