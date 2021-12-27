Russia warns of a new Cuban missile crisis unless demands on Ukraine are met ‘here and now,’ as troops conduct drills.

This came as Vladimir Putin’s troops conducted a new round of major military exercises in the midst of a standoff between Russia and Western powers over Ukraine.

As fears grow that Putin will invade if the West fails to meet his demands, videos showed the latest Russian drills, some of which were near Ukraine’s border.

Sergei Ryabkov, Russia’s hawkish deputy foreign minister, denied he was exaggerating when he compared the current crisis to the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

That incident saw the world come dangerously close to nuclear war.

When asked if his comparison was “too much,” he replied in an interview with Mezhdunarodnaya Zhizn magazine, “No, not too much.”

Moscow has blamed the West for the tensions and has tens of thousands of troops stationed near the Russian-Ukrainian border.

Mr Ryabkov also appeared to rule out a Russian compromise today.

Moscow wants ironclad assurances that Ukraine will not join NATO.

It also wants the alliance to refrain from using strike weapons in eastern European countries that are allies.

“I call on everyone publicly considering this topic to consider whether it is shameful for Russia to meet Western ultimatum demands halfway,” Mr Ryabkov said.

“If we can’t do it [through diplomacy], then open questions will arise: what are the next steps, and what should we do?” he said.

“We are against escalation, we are against conflicts,” he thundered. “We don’t draw lines in the sand; logic alone leads us to say that we are not ready to make peace with the current situation.”

“We can no longer postpone; let’s deal with this serious issue… right now,” he added.

“We must put a stop to NATO’s expansion, infrastructure, and capabilities to the east.”

“We must keep Ukraine out of NATO.”

Mr. Ryabkov’s remarks backed up Putin’s tough stance on Russian television.

President John F. Kennedy delivered a famous television address in which he informed Americans of the nukes’ presence and explained his decision to erect a naval blockade around the island.

He made it clear that the United States was prepared to use force to eliminate the threat to its national security.

Many people believed the world was on the verge of nuclear war after hearing the news.

However, disaster was averted when the US accepted Soviet leader Nikita Khrushchev’s offer to remove the missiles in exchange for a promise that the US would not invade Cuba.

Kennedy also agreed to remove US missiles from Turkey in secret.

