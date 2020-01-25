Russia welcomes resumption of U.S.-Taliban talks

MOSCOW, Jan. 23 (Xinhua) — Moscow welcomes the resumption of negotiations between the United States and the Afghan Taliban in Doha, Qatar, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

“We believe that an early conclusion of a U.S.-Taliban agreement will pave the way for the launch of an intra-Afghan peace process. For this, we believe, there are now all necessary prerequisites,” Zakharova said at a news briefing.

Zakharova also emphasized that Moscow considers unfounded accusations against Tehran that Iran allegedly supports radicals in Afghanistan, saying that such allegations do not help in reaching a settlement in Afghanistan.

The Taliban have reportedly handed over a proposal to U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad for a seven-to-10 day halt in military operations.

The offer was handed to Khalilzad in Doha, Qatar, where the Taliban maintain a political office. Enditem