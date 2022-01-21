Russia will conduct a series of military exercises.

A series of military drills will be held in Russia.

Over 140 warships, 60 aircraft, and over 10,000 military personnel take part in the military drill.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Thursday that a series of exercises “in all areas of responsibility” for the Russian Navy will be held in January and February.

The military exercises will take place in the seas adjacent to Russian territory, as well as in “operationally important areas of the World Ocean,” according to a statement from the ministry.

“Separate exercises will be held in the Mediterranean, Northern, and Okhotsk Seas, as well as the northeastern Atlantic Ocean and the Pacific Ocean,” the statement continued.

The exercises will involve over 140 warships and support vessels, over 60 aircraft, 1,000 military equipment units, and approximately 10,000 military personnel, according to the statement.

The ministry also noted that four Russian warships are currently participating in the CHIRU-2Q22 joint military drill with China and Iran in the Gulf of Oman and the airspace above it.

Artillery firing at a naval target, joint tactical maneuvering, search and rescue at sea, inspection organization, and release of the pirate-captured vessel are all planned as part of the exercises.

The Russian warships will join the rest of the fleet to participate in Russian unilateral naval exercises after the CHIRU-2Q22 concludes.