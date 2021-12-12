Russia will face “massive consequences” if it invades Ukraine, the G7 countries warn.

Any incursion would come at a ‘heavy price,’ according to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

The West and its allies have stated that Russia’s military build-up and “aggressive rhetoric” toward Ukraine are “united in condemnation,” and that any invasion of neighboring Ukraine would have “massive consequences.”

“We’ve been clear that any incursion by Russia into Ukraine would have massive consequences for which there would be a severe cost,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss warned after a G7 summit of foreign ministers from leading democratic nations held in Liverpool at the weekend.

“We’ve also demonstrated that we support freedom and democracy, as well as the rights of people all over the world to live free from oppression.”

“We need to make the case for individual humanity and dignity, which is at the heart of our democratic free societies,” says the author.

Russia has already annexed Crimea, which is part of Ukraine, and tensions are rising as Russia is said to be massing thousands of troops on the Ukrainian border.

Ms Truss continued, “From this G7 meeting, we have sent a very clear united message to Vladimir Putin.”

“And we are very clear that if that incursion occurs, there will be serious consequences.”

This is about dissuading Russia from doing so.”

“We already have very strong anti-corruption and anti-money laundering rules in the UK,” she said when asked about the “billions” of Russian dollars flowing into London.

“But let’s be clear: when the UK wanted to send a clear message or achieve a clear goal, we were willing to use economic sanctions.”

As a result, we’re thinking about everything.”

The G7 foreign ministers, which include representatives from the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, and Japan, as well as the European Union, issued a joint statement warning Russia to follow “international law.”

“We urge Russia to de-escalate, pursue diplomatic channels, and adhere to its international commitments on military transparency,” read the statement.

“International law prohibits the use of force to change borders.

Further military aggression against Ukraine should leave no doubt in Russia’s mind that retaliation would be massive and costly.”

They also reaffirmed their “unwavering commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as any sovereign state’s right to determine its own destiny,” according to the statement.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

G7 countries warn Russia there will be ‘massive consequences’ for Ukraine invasion