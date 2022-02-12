Russia rejects a “collective response” to its question about European security indivisibility.

According to a spokeswoman for the Foreign Ministry, Moscow expects responses from all 37 countries.

MOSCOW is the Russian capital.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Friday that Russia does not accept “a collective response” from NATO and the EU on the issue of equal and indivisible security in Europe.

Moscow sent a note to the foreign ministries of 37 countries, Zakharova said in a written comment on the Foreign Ministry’s website, and it specifically stated that it expects a detailed response from each.

The note, signed by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and EU top diplomat Josep Borrel, does not respond to Russia’s question; rather, it invites Russia to engage in a dialogue on security, according to Zakharova.

“We would like to remind you that SV (Sergey Viktorovich) Lavrov’s message was sent to the foreign ministers of 37 European and North American countries.

And it was emphasized in particular that we expect a detailed response of national quality.

“Instead, J Stoltenberg and J Borrel have written to us, whom we have not addressed.”

“Such behavior can only be described as diplomatic impoliteness and disregard for our request,” Zakharova said.

She pointed out that the Organization for Cooperation and Security in Europe (OSCE) documents, which reaffirm the principle of security indivisibility, are signed by heads of state in a national quality, in which the states pledge not to strengthen their own security at the expense of others’.

“As a result, we cannot accept ‘a collective response,’ which resembles ‘collective guilt.’ We are waiting for an exhaustive response from each addressee to the question that we have posed.

Avoiding a response indicates that the West does not want to follow through on commitments made in the OSCE and NATO, and is attempting to provide security at our expense,” she explained.

“No state, a group of states, or an organization cannot be endowed with predominant responsibility for maintaining peace and stability in the OSCE region,” Zakharova noted in the 1999 OSCE Security Charter and the 2010 Astana Declaration, both adopted at the highest level.

“At the same time, NATO and the EU insist on playing a leading role in ensuring Euro-Atlantic security.”

We, too, find this approach to be categorically unacceptable.

